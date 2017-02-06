Snickers Extends Live Super Bowl Campaign With 'Apology' Offer

Adam Driver Apologizes for Snickers' live-ad 'mishap.' Credit: Snickers

Snickers kept up with its hunger mishap messaging Monday, offering a fumbling filmed apology from Adam Driver and a promotion tied to Sunday night's live Super Bowl commercial.

The Mars candy brand's 30-second Western-themed commercial from BBDO New York centered on humor that seemingly was meant to appear a bit off, keeping with its "you're not you when you're hungry" messaging.

At the end of the Super Bowl spot, Snickers' familiar "You're not you when you're hungry" line was replaced on the screen with "You ruin live Super Bowl commercials when you're hungry."

"Hunger was the root cause of an off the field fumble during the Snickers live Super Bowl LI commercial last night as Adam Driver missed his mark to begin the spot," Snickers said Monday. "The mishap demonstrated once more the effects of what can happen when you're hungry and off your game."

Of course, in Mr. Driver's 15-second video apology, the mishaps persist.

"We recognize the Snickers Live Super Bowl Commercial did not go as planned, so we're issuing a buy one get one free offer for regular Snickers or Snickers Crisper bars at retailers nationwide to help fans prevent hunger mishaps of their own," Snickers Brand Director Allison Miazga-Bedrick said in a statement.

According to Ace Metrix, which tracks consumer panel ratings of the commercials, the Snickers spot was one of the flops of the night. "Ironically this ad might have benefited by having more frequency for the viewers to appreciate the comical storyline", said Peter Daboll, CEO of Ace Metrix.