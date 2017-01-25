Snickers Plans a Live Commercial During Super Bowl LI

Snickers added a new layer to the Super Bowl commercial hype Wednesday, announcing that it plans to air a live spot during next month's big game.

Snickers had already said actor Adam Driver would appear in its next Super Bowl spot, which is being created by BBDO New York. Now, the candy marketer has released trailers to tease the ad, which it said will be "performed and broadcast" during the first commercial break within the third quarter.

Despite the benefits of ad time in the one TV event of the year when consumers often intentionally watch commercials, marketers strive to cook up new ways to stand out in the pricey lineup. Snickers is not the only brand using fresh content the day of this year's game. Hyundai plans to film its 90-second ad during the game and air it just after the game ends.

"Every year we challenge ourselves to find new ways to satisfy our fans hunger for entertainment by delivering something new and breakthrough, and there is no better way than being the first to have a Super Bowl live ad," Snickers Brand Director Allison Miazga-Bedrick said in a statement.

The Snickers teasers, released early Wednesday, joke that along with Mr. Driver the commercial will include "other less famous actors," as well as stunt horses "and some other stuff we're still thinking of." Some of the teaser footage shows horses seemingly auditioning next to life-sized cutouts of the "Star Wars" star.

Along with the 30-second commercial, Snickers is planning to run a 36-hour live stream from the set beginning Feb. 2 at noon ET. Snickers said it would air that content, featuring a mix of themes and appearances from celebrities and influencers, on the site Snickerslive.com and on the brand's Facebook page.

"There's no bigger platform for capturing consumers' attention than the Super Bowl, which is the preeminent live event on television, and as this first-ever live Super Bowl spot demonstrates, innovation in advertising comes as much from outstanding creative ideas as it does from technology," Bruce Lefkowitz, Fox Networks Group executive VP, advertising sales, said in a statement provided by Snickers.

The Snickers spot featuring Mr. Driver will mark the Mars brand's third consecutive commercial during the Super Bowl and its sixth overall appearance. Sibling brand Skittles released its 30-second spot on Tuesday.