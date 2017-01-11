The Next Person to Not Be Himself When Hungry: Adam Driver

Team snickers vs team skittles Credit: Mars, Inc.

Adam Driver is the next Hollywood star who will appear in a Snickers Super Bowl commercial, Mars said on Wednesday.

The candy brand is set to make its third consecutive appearance in the big game, and its fifth overall.

It was not immediately clear what kind of character Mr. Driver, known as Kylo Ren to "Star Wars" fans and Adam to fans of HBO's "Girls," will play in the commercial.

In last year's Snickers Super Bowl spot, Willem Dafoe dressed as Marilyn Monroe and Eugene Levy played a member of a film crew. The best known celebrity appearance in a Snickers commercial was in 2010's Super Bowl XLIV, when Betty White (along with Abe Vigoda) appeared in the brand's first "You're Not You When You're Hungry" commercial.

The upcoming spot from BBDO New York is set to continue with the "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign theme, Snickers said.

"Partnering with one of Hollywood's most popular actors is just one way we'll continue to raise the bar to deliver amazing Super Bowl spots," Snickers Brand Director Allison Miazga-Bedrick said in a statement.

"The Snickers 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' Super Bowl commercials have become an annual event," Mr. Driver said in a statement. "I'm excited to be a part of this iconic commercial moment on the world's biggest stage."

Snickers said Mr. Driver would appear in various elements of a fully integrated campaign. Snickers is an official NFL sponsor. So is sibling brand Skittles, which is also set to return with its third consecutive Super Bowl commercial.