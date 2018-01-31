Sprint Goes Full Duck Face in This Super Bowl Teaser

Sprint said Wednesday that it's returning to the Super Bowl, and released two 15-second teasers to kick off its announcement.

The teleco carrier is working with Droga5, the same creative agency it worked with for last year's Super Bowl commercial. The latest spot includes what seems to be an intelligent robot named Evelyn, who snaps pictures of croissants during brunch while posing with her best duck face when taking a selfie.

"Evelyn is learning," the teaser says at the end of the video. "See what else she's learned 02.04.18."

Further details weren't available, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Sprint continue its playful trash-talking of rival Verizon. After all, the company poached the carrier's former spokesman, "Paul," who now says things like, "Sprint's reliability is now within 1 percent of Verizon."

Much of Sprint's overall marketing also aims to lure customers away from competitors AT&T and Verizon by offering steep discounts on mobile devices and plans.

Meanwhile, Verizon said last week that it's returning to the Super Bowl after a seven-year hiatus, but has remained mum on the details. T-Mobile has yet to confirm that it will return to this year's game, but has been a regular there

In 2017, Sprint spent $1.4 billion in overall media, according to Kantar.