Sprint and T-Mobile Will Face Off in Super Bowl LI

Wireless carriers Sprint and T-Mobile will both advertise in Super Bowl LI.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere said on Twitter on Friday that the carrier would return for its fourth consecutive big game spot. A company spokeswoman declined to provide details on how many spots it will air or to describe the execution.

Publicis, T-Mobile's agency of record, worked on the creative.

Last year, T-Mobile aired two spots, one starring Drake and the other featuring Steve Harvey. It's previous Super Bowl ads have featured Kim Kardashion, Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler and Tim Tebow.

Sprint will also air one 30-second spot during the second-quarter of the game on Feb. 5. The company last ran a commercial in the Super Bowl in 2015, when it "apologized" to Verizon and AT&T.