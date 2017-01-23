Squarespace Returns to Super Bowl With John Malkovich

Credit: Squarespace

Website development company Squarespace is tapping John Malkovich for its fourth consecutive Super Bowl commercial.

While Mr. Malkovich is well-known as an actor, his true passion is actually fashion design. The actor, who began his career as a costume designer, has released several collections over the years, but they haven't garnered much buzz.

Squarespace recently debuted the short film, "Journey," which explores the challenges Mr. Malkovich faces as he attempts to establish his reputation as a serious designer. In conjunction with the film, Squarespace launched JohnMalkovich.com, which showcases his newest fashion line and allows people to buy items.

The company declined to provide specifics on the in-game spot. Squarespace will air one 30-second commercial in the first-half of Super Bowl LI airing on Fox on Feb. 5. It will also air a 60-second commercial in the pre-game. Squarespace worked with JohnXHannes, a creative collective based in New York, on the campaign.

"The Super Bowl for us is a clarifying moment for the company to rally around one idea for the new year," said David Lee, chief creative officer, Squarespace.

Squarespace's 2016 Super Bowl commercial starred comedians Keegan-Michael Peel Key and Jordan Peele. And in its 2014 spot, Squarespace helped actor Jeff Bridges launch an album of relaxing sounds, guided meditations and stories designed to lull users to slumber.