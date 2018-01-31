Squarespace's Super Bowl Ad Is Just Keanu Standing on a Motorcycle

Want the latest Super Bowl ad news in your inbox? Sign up here to receive our revamped Super Bowl Alerts newsletter.

Keanu Reeves surfs on a motorcycle in Squarespace's Super Bowl ad. That's just about it. He also recites some words of encouragement while he's up there.

Reeves, who uses Squarespace to host the site for his company Arch Motorcycle, performed the stunt himself, according to the company.

This is Squarespace's fifth consecutive Super Bowl spot. Last year, the company's Super Bowl ad starred John Malkovich trying to get JohnMalkovich.com back from a cybersquatter. It was preceded by a teaser before the game.

While in prior years, Squarespace went head-to-head in the Super Bowl with web-service rivals like GoDaddy and Wix.com, the category thus far is wide open.