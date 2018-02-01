Steven Tyler Kicks It In Reverse and Finds Youth in Kia's Super Bowl Ad

Rock 'n' roll never dies. Credit: Kia

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler is turning back the wheels of time with a lap around the racetrack in Kia's Super Bowl ad. The aging Aerosmith frontman rediscovers his youth in a dusty, barren track in the middle of nowhere by squaring off against racing legend Emerson Fittipaldi.

But instead of zooming forward, Tyler throws his Kia Stinger in reverse, setting off what amounts to be a trip back in time that leaves him younger and wrinkle-free, greeted by screaming fans straight outta the 1970s.

The spot seems aimed at Tyler fans, such as aging baby boomers, who might emotionally connect with the appeal of shedding a few years. "Feel Something Again" appears in text on the screen as the Stinger performance sedan is plugged in the ad copy as being "fueled by youth."

The 60-second spot by David & Goliath will air in the third quarter. Last we saw Tyler in a Super Bowl, he was still old, appearing two years ago on behalf of Skittles.