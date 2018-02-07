'Stop Your Wine-ing' Says MillerCoors in Campaign for New Brew

Big brewers have been lamenting losing drinkers to wine and spirits for years. But it doesn't get more direct than this pitch for a new MillerCoors brand: "Stop Your Wine-ing."

That's the kicker in one of several new ads for the brew, called Two Hats, a fruity light beer MillerCoors is debuting to keep more young adult drinkers in the fold. The spot literally knocks wine out by showing a bowling ball sliding along a bar crushing several bottles of white wine.

The effort is part of a digital-only campaign by Mekanism for the brew, which MillerCoors is touting as "good cheap beer." The brewer foreshadowed Two Hats last year, saying the brew would be designed to win over 21-to 24-year olds. It's a key demographic for brewers, but one they have had a harder time hanging onto as wine and spirits brands dial up their marketing and creep into places beer once dominated, like sports stadiums.

Beer as a proportion of the alcohol consumed by 21-to-27-year-olds fell to 43 percent last year from 65 percent in 2006, according to a presentation delivered last year by Anheuser-Busch InBev at an industry meeting. AB InBev sought to take on the challenge last year with an ad for its Michelob Ultra brew declaring that the low-calorie beer contained "55% fewer carbs than a glass of white wine."