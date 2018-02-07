'Cloverfield' Effect: Netflix Scores the Super Bowl's Biggest Lift in Purchase Consideration

Netflix has improved the prospects that a Super Bowl viewer will buy its product more than any other big-game advertiser, according to YouGov BrandIndex research. Netflix used its ad time in Super Bowl 18 to promote "The Cloverfield Paradox," a new installment in J.J. Abrams' sci-fi "Cloverfield" franchise.

YouGov BrandIndex, which says it conducts online interviews of 4,800 people each weekday from a representative U.S. population sample, compared its findings on Super Bowl advertisers from January with its findings in the three days after this year's game.

Other Super Bowl advertisers with big lifts in purchase consideration included Hulu, Mtn Dew, Hyundai and Stella Artois—brands with a grab bag of approaches.

"Super Bowl advertising is often people taking a little bit of a risk on trying to be humorous or funny," says Ted Marzilli, CEO of YouGov Data Products. "Other times they take a risk on sentimentality or trying to promote a cause. The brands that show up on these lists show that both can work."

YouGov BrandIndex also ranked the biggest gainers in buzz, which gauges whether people have heard anything good about a brand, and word of mouth, which measures whether a brand has been mentioned at all.

Purchase Consideration

Brand Name Score Previous Score Change in Score Netflix 57.8 44.3 13.5 Hulu 28.7 23.1 5.7 Mtn Dew 19.7 14.4 5.3 Hyundai 16.1 12.8 3.4 Stella Artois 14.5 11.4 3.1 Avocados From Mexico 18.6 15.5 3.1 Coca-Cola 35.7 32.6 3.1 Michelob Ultra 10.3 7.3 3.0 Jeep 15.1 12.7 2.4 Kia 13.1 11.5 1.5

Buzz

Brand Name Score Previous Score Change in Score Hulu 29.9 16.9 13.0 NFL 7.3 -5.5 12.8 Diet Coke 10.5 1.9 8.6 Pepsi 18.6 10.2 8.4 Budweiser 14.7 8.2 6.5 Netflix 40.9 35.0 6.0 WeatherTech 3.5 -1.4 5.0 Stella Artois 11.9 7.3 4.6 Verizon Wireless 16.6 12.2 4.4 Jeep 15.0 10.9 4.1

WOM

Brand Name Score Previous Score Change in Score NFL 44.8 35.6 9.1 Tide 23.1 15.4 7.6 Netflix 43.7 36.7 7.1 Toyota 18.8 12.6 6.2 Hulu 22.9 16.8 6.1 Jeep 14.4 8.6 5.9 Coca-Cola 23.1 18.7 4.4 Doritos 24.1 20.3 3.8 Amazon.com 39.4 35.7 3.7 Persil Proclean 4.8 1.1 3.7

Source: YouGov BrandIndex.



BUZZ: "If you've heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?"

A score can range from -100 to 100 with a zero score equaling a neutral position. Example: A score of 35 means that 35% more people said they were positive than negative about the brand.



WORD OF MOUTH = "Which of the following brands have you talked about with friends and family in the past two weeks (whether in person, online or through social media)?"

WOM is a range from zero to 100%



PURCHASE CONSIDERATION = "When you are in the market next to purchase items in this particular category, from which of the following brands would you consider purchasing?"

Purchase Consideration is a range from zero to 100%