Super Bowl Ad Results One Month Later: One Big Winner and Three Key Charts

Of all the closely watched measures of Super Bowl ad success, effects on marketers' actual goals are both the hardest to tease out and the most important. But the large daily online polls by YouGov BrandIndex give us at least a glimpse at how consumers say they feel about brands that bought time in the big game. And relatively modest effects in the first three days after Super Bowl Sunday seem to have grown into broader results, according to new analysis five weeks out.
YouGov BrandIndex says it conducts online interviews of 4,500 people each weekday from a representative U.S. population sample.
Where none of the advertisers achieved a statistically significant boost in purchase consideration in those first three days after the game, for example, now it seems that five are outperforming their pre-game benchmarks to a statistically significant degree: Avocados From Mexico, Hulu, Netflix, Sprint and Busch.
Avocados From Mexico and some of the other statistically-significant gainers actually showed smaller improvements in their scores now than in the first days after the game, which YouGov BrandIndex said reflected the greater amount of data behind the new scores. It was harder to call lifts "significant" in early going, when they reflected less consumer polling, YouGov BrandIndex said.
Avocados From Mexico was the only brand among the top gainers on three key measures to win significant improvement in all three, according to YouGov BrandIndex.
In addition to Purchase Consideration, the company evaluated Buzz, indicating what consumers have heard about brands, and Word of Mouth, indicating how much respondants have said about brands.
Check out the charts in full:
|Brand
|Buzz Baseline Jan 1 - 14
|Buzz Post Super Bowl Feb 6th-March 5th
|Change in Buzz Score
|Significant change
|1
|TurboTax
|7.1
|16.8
|9.7
|▲
|2
|Avocados From Mexico
|3.8
|9.5
|5.7
|▲
|3
|Skittles
|8.9
|12.6
|3.6
|4
|Busch
|-2.0
|1.4
|3.4
|▲
|5
|Snickers
|13.1
|15.5
|2.4
|6
|Hulu
|9.6
|12.0
|2.4
|7
|Mr. Clean
|15.1
|17.4
|2.4
|8
|Audi
|5.4
|7.4
|2.1
|▲
|9
|T-Mobile
|11.0
|12.7
|1.7
|10
|Honda
|12.3
|14.0
|1.7
|Brand
|WOM Baseline Jan 1 - 14
|WOM Post Super Bowl Feb 6th-March 5th
|Change in WOM Score
|Significant change
|1
|TurboTax
|5.9
|16.5
|10.6
|▲
|2
|Skittles
|5.6
|11.2
|5.6
|▲
|3
|Avocados From Mexico
|1.5
|6.9
|5.4
|▲
|4
|Bai
|0.8
|2.7
|1.9
|▲
|5
|Mr. Clean
|6.2
|7.9
|1.6
|6
|23.1
|24.5
|1.3
|7
|Snickers
|10.0
|11.3
|1.3
|8
|Intel
|1.9
|3.1
|1.2
|▲
|9
|Kia
|5.8
|6.9
|1.1
|10
|T-Mobile
|11.1
|11.9
|0.8
|Brand
|Consideration Baseline Jan 1 - 14
|Consideration Post Super Bowl Feb 6th-March 5th
|Change in Consideration Score
|Significant change
|1
|Avocados From Mexico
|14.4
|20.9
|6.5
|▲
|2
|Hulu
|17.7
|21.4
|3.7
|▲
|3
|Netflix
|45.3
|48.5
|3.2
|▲
|4
|67.1
|69.8
|2.7
|5
|Febreze
|46.7
|49.2
|2.4
|6
|TurboTax
|20.9
|23.1
|2.2
|7
|Sprint
|9.5
|11.6
|2.1
|▲
|8
|Busch
|2.9
|4.3
|1.4
|▲
|9
|Buick
|9.1
|10.4
|1.2
|10
|Wendy's
|33.5
|34.7
|1.2
BUZZ: "If you've heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?"
A score can range from -100 to 100 with a zero score equaling a neutral position. Example: A score of 35 means that 35% more people said they were positive than negative about the brand.
WORD OF MOUTH = "Which of the following brands have you talked about with friends and family in the past two weeks (whether in person, online or through social media)?"
WOM is a range from zero to 100%
PURCHASE CONSIDERATION = "When you are in the market next to purchase items in this particular category, from which of the following brands would you consider purchasing?"
Purchase Consideration is a range from zero to 100%