Of all the closely watched measures of Super Bowl ad success, effects on marketers' actual goals are both the hardest to tease out and the most important. But the large daily online polls by YouGov BrandIndex give us at least a glimpse at how consumers say they feel about brands that bought time in the big game. And relatively modest effects in the first three days after Super Bowl Sunday seem to have grown into broader results, according to new analysis five weeks out.

YouGov BrandIndex says it conducts online interviews of 4,500 people each weekday from a representative U.S. population sample.

Where none of the advertisers achieved a statistically significant boost in purchase consideration in those first three days after the game, for example, now it seems that five are outperforming their pre-game benchmarks to a statistically significant degree: Avocados From Mexico, Hulu, Netflix, Sprint and Busch.

Avocados From Mexico and some of the other statistically-significant gainers actually showed smaller improvements in their scores now than in the first days after the game, which YouGov BrandIndex said reflected the greater amount of data behind the new scores. It was harder to call lifts "significant" in early going, when they reflected less consumer polling, YouGov BrandIndex said.

Avocados From Mexico was the only brand among the top gainers on three key measures to win significant improvement in all three, according to YouGov BrandIndex.

In addition to Purchase Consideration, the company evaluated Buzz, indicating what consumers have heard about brands, and Word of Mouth, indicating how much respondants have said about brands.

