Big Game Punting: Super Bowl Scores $5.4 Billion in Ad Spending Over 52 Years

When Super Bowl LII is a wrap on Feb. 4, marketers will have spent a total of some $5.4 billion advertising in the game's first 52 years.
Ad spending for commercials during NBC's Super Bowl LII broadcast is running in the ballpark of $419 million, according to Ad Age Datacenter's estimate. If the average price of a 30-second spot in the game didn't rise appreciably between 2017 and 2018, broadcasters can take solace in the fact that the latest Super Bowl more than doubled marketers' outlay as recently as 2010.
Even more striking: The Super Bowl alone this year will capture about 2.5% of broadcast network advertising for the entire year, double its share in 2010.
|In-game ad spending:
Average cost for 30-second spot
|In-game ad spending:
Total ad spending ($ million)
|Super Bowl No.
|Year
|Adjusted for
inflation
|Adjusted for
inflation
|1
|1967
|$40,000
|$300,000
|$2
|$13
|2
|1968
|54,000
|391,000
|2
|17
|3
|1969
|67,500
|468,000
|3
|20
|4
|1970
|78,200
|510,000
|3
|22
|5
|1971
|72,000
|446,000
|3
|19
|6
|1972
|86,000
|516,000
|4
|22
|7
|1973
|103,500
|599,000
|4
|26
|8
|1974
|107,000
|566,000
|5
|24
|9
|1975
|110,000
|521,000
|5
|22
|10
|1976
|125,000
|555,000
|5
|24
|11
|1977
|162,000
|683,000
|7
|29
|12
|1978
|185,000
|730,000
|8
|31
|13
|1979
|222,000
|802,000
|10
|34
|14
|1980
|275,000
|872,000
|12
|37
|15
|1981
|324,300
|919,000
|14
|40
|16
|1982
|345,000
|902,000
|15
|39
|17
|1983
|400,000
|1,009,000
|20
|50
|18
|1984
|450,000
|1,089,000
|21
|52
|19
|1985
|500,000
|1,169,000
|26
|61
|20
|1986
|550,000
|1,238,000
|28
|63
|21
|1987
|575,000
|1,275,000
|31
|70
|22
|1988
|600,000
|1,279,000
|35
|74
|23
|1989
|675,000
|1,375,000
|35
|72
|24
|1990
|700,000
|1,355,000
|39
|75
|25
|1991
|800,000
|1,466,000
|46
|84
|26
|1992
|800,000
|1,429,000
|48
|86
|27
|1993
|850,000
|1,470,000
|49
|85
|28
|1994
|900,000
|1,518,000
|52
|88
|29
|1995
|1,150,000
|1,887,000
|70
|114
|30
|1996
|1,085,000
|1,733,000
|65
|104
|31
|1997
|1,200,000
|1,860,000
|72
|111
|32
|1998
|1,292,000
|1,972,000
|80
|122
|33
|1999
|1,600,000
|2,402,000
|103
|155
|34
|2000
|2,100,000
|3,069,000
|132
|193
|35
|2001
|2,200,000
|3,099,000
|136
|192
|36
|2002
|2,200,000
|3,064,000
|134
|187
|37
|2003
|2,150,000
|2,919,000
|130
|177
|38
|2004
|2,302,000
|3,066,000
|150
|199
|39
|2005
|2,400,000
|3,104,000
|158
|205
|40
|2006
|2,500,000
|3,110,000
|163
|202
|41
|2007
|2,385,000
|2,906,000
|151
|185
|42
|2008
|2,700,000
|3,155,000
|186
|218
|43
|2009
|3,000,000
|3,505,000
|213
|249
|44
|2010
|2,974,000
|3,385,000
|205
|234
|45
|2011
|3,100,000
|3,472,000
|228
|255
|46
|2012
|3,500,000
|3,809,000
|263
|286
|47
|2013
|4,000,000
|4,285,000
|292
|313
|48
|2014
|4,200,000
|4,429,000
|332
|350
|49
|2015
|4,400,000
|4,644,000
|345
|365
|50
|2016
|4,800,000
|4,998,000
|370
|385
|51
|2017
|5,050,000
|5,130,000
|419
|426
|52
|2018
|5,050,000
|5,050,000
|419
|419
|Total
|$5,350
|$6,927
More big-game stats:
- Total ad spending on commercials in the Super Bowl from 1967 through 2017, adjusted for inflation: $6.9 billion.
- Super Bowl LII's estimated share of 2018 U.S. broadcast network TV ad spending: 2.5%, double the level in 2010 (1.2%), four times the level in 1995 (0.6%) and six times the level in 1990 (0.4%).
- Average cost for a 30-second commercial in Super Bowl LII: Just over $5 million.
- Average cost of 30 seconds in Super Bowl I: $40,000 ($300,000, adjusted for inflation).
- Price per second for a 2018 commercial: $168,333. That's more than 125 times the cost for a second on Super Bowl I ($1,333).
- Number of years Super Bowl commercial prices fell: five (1971, 1996, 2003, 2007, 2010).
- Biggest percent increases in price of a commercial: 1968 (35%), the second year of the Super Bowl; and 2000 (31%), when Pets.com and 16 other internet upstarts shoveled cash from venture capital and stock offerings into the game amid the dot-com bubble.
|1967
|$1,333
|1977
|$5,400
|1987
|$19,167
|1997
|$40,000
|2007
|$79,500
|2017
|$168,333
Milestones in price of a 30-second Super Bowl commercial:
- 1973: topped $100,000.
- 1985: reached $500,000.
- 1995: topped $1 million.
- 2000: topped $2 million.
- 2009: reached $3 million.
- 2013: reached $4 million.
- 2017: topped $5 million.
