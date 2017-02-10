Which Super Bowl Advertisers Expanded Their Social Followings Most?

Now that Super Bowl LI has come and gone, one question is which of its advertisers expanded their reach among consumers for the rest of the year. By that measure, the leader is clear: 84 Lumber, the building-supplies marketer that spent an estimated $15 million on a 90-second ad that drove viewers online to see the conclusion.

That's according to ListenFirst Media, which calculated the change in the advertisers' social-media followings after the game, considering both the absolute gain and rise relative to the starting point.

A far more established brand, Coca-Cola, came in second despite running an ad in the Super Bowl that had already been on the air. Here's the full breakdown with takeaways, courtesy of ListenFirst Media: