The Super Bowl Advertisers That Added the Most Followers

With Super Bowl LII receding in the rear view mirror, one question is which advertisers achived something lasting for all their spending. By that measure, the leader is Lexus, whose Super Bowl ad was a crossover with the forthcoming Marvel movie "Black Panther," followed closely by Jeep, which ran a trio of spots.

That's according to ListenFirst Media, which calculated the change in the advertisers' social-media followings after the game, considering both the absolute gain and rise relative to the starting point.

Here's the full breakdown with takeaways, courtesy of ListenFirst Media:

