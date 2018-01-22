Super Bowl Alert: Free Cars and Pizzas For Everyone? OK, Probably Not

Tom Brady of the Patriots runs with the ball against the Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 6, 2015, the last time this year's Super Bowl teams met. Credit: Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The latest Super Bowl ad news from Ad Age and elsewhere. Enter your email address here to get it in your inbox.

While we now know which teams will go head-to-head on Feb. 4, when the Philadelphia Eagles will look to avenge their Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots in 2005, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding the commercials. Ad Age has confirmed about two dozen of the brands that will air Super Bowl ads, meaning about half remain unaccounted for. Expect that info to begin flowing more quickly this week.

You get a car, you get a car, you get a car?

Okay, it's doubtful Hyundai is giving away cars to millions of people, but the automaker does promise a surprise is in store on Super Bowl Sunday. The company ran a teaser for its big-game spot during the AFC and NFC Championship games this weekend.

"Last Super Bowl we surprised three heroes," the ad says. "This year we'll surprise millions. And you might be one of them."

Last year, the company shot its commercial during the Super Bowl and aired it in the post-game. It showed three overseas troops watching the Super Bowl in 360-degree immersive pods, where they were given surprise reunions with their families at the stadium.

Rush

Here's another unlikely freebie for Super Bowl viewers, but more in play than millions of free cars: Pizza Hut will give away free pizzas if either team scores a touchdown record time for a Super Bowl. That record is 14 seconds, set by Devin Hester in 2007 when he returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a Chicago Bears touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. (The Colts won.)

If the Eagles or Patriots score a touchdown in under 14 seconds, Pizza Hut will give members of its Hut Rewards program ("the faster way to free pizza") a free medium two-topping pie.

Seems like a tough record to break, but Pizza Hut suggests that it's possible. "Since 2011, there have been 15 touchdowns returned in the first 14 seconds of a game, including regular season and playoffs," it says. The fastest score in a Super Bowl game came seven years after Hester's run, when the Seattle Seahawks defense notched a safety in 12 seconds.

Pizza Hut doesn't typically air an in-game spot, instead using the days and hours before kick-off to get football fans to place orders for game day.

One ad to rule them all

USA Today, our editorial partner around the Super Bowl this year, is marking the 30th edition of its Super Bowl Ad Meter with a March Madness-style bracket pitting the top-ranked ads so far against each other, until a champion is crowned. "Seeds have been determined by how each spot rated on the 1-10 Ad Meter rating scale," USA Today says.

Get the rundown on the contenders here and start voting right here.

Seriously, how do you choose between Budweiser's "Lost Dog" and Bud's "Instant Replay"?

Can you hear me now?

Verizon is returning to the game with its first spot since 2011, our George Slefo reported on Friday. Since its last big-game spot, Verizon's "can-you-hear-me-now" guy has decamped for Sprint. It has a new spokesperson, "Silicon Valley" star Thomas Middleditch, and has purchased AOL and Yahoo to transform itself and its services. So what will Verizon pitch? 5G tech is the most likely candidate, according to Slefo.

Brrr, it's cold here

There are always plenty of brands looking to reach Super Bowl goers on the ground. Most give away junk that you will find years from now in the back of a closet, but here's one that might actually be useful. If you're in Minneosota on game day and forgot to pack your hat, Mono will deliver one to you wherever you are in downtown Minneapolis (even a street corner).

With its on-demand hat-delivery service, starting on Feb. 1, visitors can go to ColdAFSupply.com and order a Minnesotan trapper hat that will be delivered in 45 minutes or less. The hats even arrive in a heated case. Each hat costs $50 and for each hat ordered Mono will donote one coat to a child in need.

Still need inspiration?

Almost every Super Bowl ad has likely been shot by now, but for anybody who still hasn't come up with the perfect execution for the time they already bought, here's an instructional flashback from the year of that last big-game battle between the Eagles and the Patriots: FedEx's 2005 spot "Top Ten" by BBDO New York and prolific Super Bowl director Bryan Buckley, explaining and demonstrating the 10 ingredients of a blockbuster Super Bowl ad.