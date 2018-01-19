Super Bowl Alert: Humor Marches In, GoDaddy Sits Out, Charlotte McKinney Says No Regrets

Charlotte McKinney wants to be known for more than a raunchy Carl's Jr. ad that ran as a regional buy during the 2015 Super Bowl, but she also has no regrets. Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

It looks like more laughs are coming to Super Bowl LII. "Saturday Night Live's" Bill Hader will star in Pringles first-ever Super Bowl commercial, Jessica Wohl reports. The spot will highlight the idea of stacking various flavors of the snack to create unique flavor combos. Bacon-wrapped jalapeno popper anyone?

Going away

GoDaddy is foregoing the Super Bowl this year and instead will sponsor race-car driver Danica Patrick's final races before she goes into retirement. GoDaddy had been known for its raunchy and risqué ads before it revamped its marketing strategy in 2013. CMO Barb Rechterman said GoDaddy is skipping the game in favor of more long-term opportunities. That may be true, but GoDaddy's more recent Super Bowl ads have been less memorable than its raunchier tactics. Last year, GoDaddy brought the internet to life with a spot filled with nods to the web's greatest hits. While it sat out of the 2016 game, in 2015 it stirred up some controversy with its lost-puppy ad depicting a puppy being sold online. It ultimately pulled that spot and replaced it with a much more mundane commercial featuring a guy working at a desk and a voice over.

More than just a hamburger babe

Speaking of raunchy and risqué Super Bowl commercials, Ad Age spoke with model and actress Charlotte McKinney, who is perhaps best known in the ad world for her seductive 2015 Carl's Jr. regional Super Bowl spot.

"It was a huge part of my career and I am so grateful for it," she said. "There is nothing I would have done differently. I don't come from a family who worked in the industry—that was my breakout; that was my big moment. I'm not ashamed of it."

She would, however, like to be know for more than just that ad.

Amid the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, there will be plenty of sensitivity to the way brands represent women on Super Bowl Sunday, but McKinney says even in this tense environment, women can still be proud of their bodies.

'Dilly Dilly' drums up attention

Bud Light revealed the next spot in its "Dilly Dilly" campaign on Thursday, which will culminate on Super Bowl Sunday. The made-up medieval beer toast has been the focal point for three new ads and will be used in Bud's 60-second Super Bowl spot.

Super Bowl uniforms

A few of us dorks are super excited over this T-shirt from Target with the saying "Rooting for the Commercials." Wonder if anyone but Ad Age reporters would buy this?

Before they were famous

In 1983, Elisabeth Shue helped Burger King and its agency J. Walter Thompson fire up the "Battle of the Burgers" with the Super Bowl ad "Ultimate Weapon." Shue went on to star in movies including "The Karate Kid" in 1984 and "Adventures in Babysitting" in 1987. Here's a look at some other celebrities the Super Bowl helped create. From the rich files of the Ad Age Super Bowl Ad Archive.