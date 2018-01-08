Super Bowl Alert: What You Need to Know Today

It's less than a month until Super Bowl LII will air on NBC. While we can't tell you who will face off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, we're finding out more and more about the commercials that are running in the ballpark of $5 million a pop. In the weeks leading up to the game, Ad Age will bring you breaking news, analysis and first looks at the high-stakes big-game commercials—all in our Super Bowl Alerts newsletter. Sign up right here to get them in your email.

Intuit goes corporate

Intuit, whose QuickBooks' brand previously hosted a small business contest that twice awarded up-and-coming companies a Super Bowl commercial, will advertise its corporate brand for the first time during the big game.

TurboTax will also return for its fifth consecutive Super Bowl commercial.

Intuit plans to introduce two characters during its Super Bowl spot that will play prominently in its brand campaign. The company, a marketer of distinctly unfun financial software, describes the ad as playful, making it the latest brand leaning in on humor (more on that later).

Flashback

Intuit's ad buy comes four years after its QuickBooks brand first gave away an entire spot—worth $4.2 million at the time—in a contest for small businesses. The winner was GoldieBlox, then a fledgling girls' toy company known for its legal dispute with the Beastie Boys for using the 1987 song "Girls" in an online ad that went viral. The company later apologized, but in a sort of under-the-breath kind of way. See its Super Bowl spot (driven by a fully licensed Quiet Riot song) plus more details here, courtesy of our voluminous, searchable and browseable Super Bowl Ad Archive.

TurboTax has been in the Super Bowl a few times, including last year, but our favorite is this 2014 spot, "Love Hurts," about the pain of watching the game for fans of teams that got knocked out.