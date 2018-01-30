Super Bowl Alert: Streaming Wars and Rap Battles

Want the latest Super Bowl ad news in your inbox? Sign up here to receive our revamped Super Bowl Alerts newsletter.

Peter Dinklage spits fire in a lip-sync battle for Doritos' Super Bowl ad. Credit: Doritos

Streaming wars

Amazon will advertise its Prime Video service in the Super Bowl for the first time this Sunday. The streaming video service will use the expensive time, running around $5 million per 30 seconds plus additional spending required by NBC, to promote its original series "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan." The series isn't scheduled to debut until Labor Day weekend.

Paramount Pictures, meanwhile, is running a Super Bowl ad for a release only slightly less distant: the next installment in its "Mission: Impossible" franchise, due out in late July. You can get an update on all of the confirmed Super Bowl advertisers and their game-day plans here.

Should the Clydesdales bump the water spot?

We're taking a poll. Bud released an ad starring its Clydesdales mascots online today and said it would put it on TV after the the Super Bowl. But the Super Bowl itself is still set to be a Clydesdales-free zone as Bud promotes its disaster-relief water program instead. Watch the one with the horses, and tell us: Which ad would you put in the game?

Spit

Watch Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage go head-to-head in a rap battle of sorts in these back-to-back spots from Mtn Dew and Doritos, released in full on Tuesday.

Amid Tide's Pod crisis, Procter & Gamble's laundry detergent brand is returning to the Super Bowl, Jack Neff reports. In the teaser at least there is no mention of Tide Pods, which were the focus of last year's spot but lately have shown up in online videos about eating them (don't do it). The teaser does feature Terry Bradshaw, a star of last year's ad, but not "Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor, who was accused of sexual harassment in November. (Tambor has denied the allegations). Tide will feature David Harbour, who played Jim Hopper in Netflix's "Stranger Things."

Get out

Universal Parks & Resorts, a corporate sibling of Super Bowl LII broadcaster NBC, has tapped future NFL Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning for this big-game spot promoting its parks in Orlando and Hollywood -- which will likely look pretty appealing to viewers in the chilly northern U.S. It's the first Super Bowl ad for the theme park since 2010, when it used the big game to promote the opening of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

And another from the Super Bowl Ad Archive: Universal ran its first Super Bowl ad in 2002, a time when the tourism business was struggling in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Promises, promises: Car floor mat maker WeatherTech says there won't be any puppies or pretty girls in its fifth consecutive Super Bowl spot in a teaser released on Tuesday.

Ground game: Some news on the the ads you will see (or not) in local markets on game day: Jack in the Box will run a 60-second spot starring Martha Stewart to promote a line of food truck-inspired sandwiches.

In other news: The Wall Street Journal's Suzanne Vranica takes a look at the pressure Madison Avenue is under to get a Super Bowl ad right. "It's more risky now that it ever was before. Thank you, Mr. Trump," said Dean Evans, the chief marketing officer for Hyundai Motor America. This could explain why many of the ads released so far seem to be playing-it-safe with light-hearted humor but not much depth.

The Los Angeles Times goes behind-the-scenes at Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl, where Mr. Wigglesworth is taking a nap.

Super Bowl advertisers could buy 287,000 hours of mobile video ads or four weeks of Snapchat lenses for what they pay for a $3 second big game spot, according to Digiday's analysis.

NBC Universal's in-house Content Innovation Agency made its first Super Bowl ad for Monster Products, Adweek reports. (It's also the first time any network has produced a big-game spot for a client.)

And Digiday's Shareen Pathak tells the story of how the Super Bowl war room emerged.