The Ad Age Audience's Pick for the Best Ad in the Super Bowl Is ...

The Ad Age audience of marketers, creatives and other industry professionals has spoken: You voted Airbnb's last-minute-buy "We Accept" the Super Bowl LI ad that best combined entertainment, craft and brand goals.

With more than 5,400 votes cast in our admittedly unscientific poll as of Friday afternoon, some 23% of respondents picked "We Accept," a paean to tolerance and difference that stood out in the highly charged early days of the Trump administration.

Second place went to 84 Lumber"s "The Journey Begins," another politically themed response to President Trump, in this case taking on immigration from Mexico.

Apologies to Amazon, another surprise advertiser in Super Bowl LI, and the game's overtime advertisers, which didn't make it into our poll widget in time for voting.

See the full results below.