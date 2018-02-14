×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Super Bowl

Super Bowl Campaigns Overrun Viral Video ... With These Three Exceptions

Published on .

Super Bowl campaigns dominated branded online video in the week through Sunday, as you'd expect in the week following the game—with three exceptions. See the chart below, courtesy of Visible Measures. As always it reflects both paid views and organic unpaid views.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Alexa Loses Her Voice
2%
ClientAmazon
AgencyLucky Generals
Views this week52,653,914
Spot last week1
2
Touchdown Celebrations to Come
NEW
ClientNFL
AgencyNA
Views this week52,601,290
Spot last weekNEW
3
Five Senses
NEW
ClientTurkish Airlines
AgencyNA
Views this week28,051,467
Spot last weekNEW
4
Icelandic Vikings
NEW
ClientRAM
AgencyGoodby, Silverstein & Partners
Views this week26,130,449
Spot last weekNEW
5
Original is never finished 2018
-1%
Clientadidas
AgencyNA
Views this week24,269,700
Spot last week4
6
Anushka Spends a #DayWithPixel2
Back on Chart
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week23,828,385
Spot last weekBack on Chart
7
#LittleOnes
NEW
ClientT-Mobile
AgencyLaundry Service
Views this week21,624,430
Spot last weekNEW
8
Pixel 2 Portrait Mode
NEW
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week21,270,518
Spot last weekNEW
9
Tourism Australia Dundee
-34%
ClientAustralia
AgencyDroga5
Views this week19,292,124
Spot last week2
10
Hope Detector
NEW
ClientHyundai
AgencyInnocean
Views this week16,814,245
Spot last weekNEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US