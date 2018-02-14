Super Bowl Campaigns Overrun Viral Video ... With These Three Exceptions

Super Bowl campaigns dominated branded online video in the week through Sunday, as you'd expect in the week following the game—with three exceptions. See the chart below, courtesy of Visible Measures. As always it reflects both paid views and organic unpaid views.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
