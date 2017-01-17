Super Bowl Stream Will Include Local Ads for First Time

Credit: NFL Communications

Most Popular

Fox will include local ads for the first time in its online stream of Super Bowl LI.

The Super Bowl will stream for free on Fox Sports Go, the network's sports streaming platform. Fox Sports Go is available through iOS, Android, Windows and Amazon tablets, through the Fox Sports Go website and on connected devices like Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire.

For the Super Bowl broadcast, users will not need to log in with pay-TV subscriptions.

And for the first time, the live stream of the big game will include local ads. Fox is partnering with more than 170 affiliates around the country to insert local ads into the stream. Participating affiliates will have access to same ad inventory for both the linear and digital broadcasts of the game.

"Our pioneering collaboration with our affiliates to allow streaming local ad insertions will make commercials even more relevant for viewers and help make this year's game even more of a personal experience for every fan," Eric Shanks, president, chief operating officer and exec producer, Fox Sports, said in a statement.

It is worth noting, however, those watching online may not see all of the same ads as those watching on TV. While most of the national ads that run in the linear broadcast will also run in the stream, not all of them will, a Fox spokesman said.

And some advertisers have only bought commercial time in the stream.