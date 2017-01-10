Super Bowl, Supersized: $4.9 Billion in Ad Spending Over 51 Years

How much money has been spent on advertising in the first 51 years of the Super Bowl? A total of $4.9 billion, according to Ad Age's analysis.

Advertising's biggest game gets more supersized every year.

Ad spending for commercials during the game on Feb. 5's Super Bowl LI broadcast on Fox will total a record $385 million, according to Ad Age Datacenter's estimate. That's more than advertisers spent on the Super Bowl in the 1960s, '70s and '80s combined ($299 million).

Super Bowl ad spending, 1967-2017: $4.9 billion

Average cost for 30-second commercial and estimated total in-game TV ad spending since first Super Bowl in 1967. Total advertising spending over 51 years: $4.9 billion ($6.3 billion, adjusted for inflation).

Average cost for 30-second spot Total ad spending See the full table

In-game ad spending:

Average cost for 30-second spot In-game ad spending:

Total ad spending ($ million) Super Bowl No. Year Adjusted for

inflation Adjusted for

inflation 1 1967 $40,000 $294,000 $2 $13 2 1968 54,000 383,000 2 16 3 1969 67,500 458,000 3 20 4 1970 78,200 500,000 3 22 5 1971 72,000 437,000 3 19 6 1972 86,000 506,000 4 22 7 1973 103,500 587,000 4 25 8 1974 107,000 555,000 5 24 9 1975 110,000 510,000 5 22 10 1976 125,000 543,000 5 23 11 1977 162,000 669,000 7 29 12 1978 185,000 716,000 8 31 13 1979 222,000 786,000 10 34 14 1980 275,000 854,000 12 37 15 1981 324,300 901,000 14 39 16 1982 345,000 884,000 15 38 17 1983 400,000 989,000 20 49 18 1984 450,000 1,067,000 21 51 19 1985 500,000 1,146,000 26 60 20 1986 550,000 1,213,000 28 62 21 1987 575,000 1,250,000 31 68 22 1988 600,000 1,254,000 35 73 23 1989 675,000 1,347,000 35 71 24 1990 700,000 1,328,000 39 74 25 1991 800,000 1,437,000 46 82 26 1992 800,000 1,400,000 48 84 27 1993 850,000 1,441,000 49 84 28 1994 900,000 1,488,000 52 86 29 1995 1,150,000 1,850,000 70 112 30 1996 1,085,000 1,699,000 65 102 31 1997 1,200,000 1,823,000 72 109 32 1998 1,292,000 1,933,000 80 120 33 1999 1,600,000 2,354,000 103 152 34 2000 2,100,000 3,007,000 132 189 35 2001 2,200,000 3,037,000 136 188 36 2002 2,200,000 3,003,000 134 183 37 2003 2,150,000 2,860,000 130 173 38 2004 2,302,000 3,005,000 150 195 39 2005 2,400,000 3,042,000 158 201 40 2006 2,500,000 3,048,000 163 198 41 2007 2,385,000 2,848,000 151 181 42 2008 2,700,000 3,092,000 186 213 43 2009 3,000,000 3,435,000 213 244 44 2010 2,974,000 3,318,000 205 229 45 2011 3,100,000 3,403,000 228 250 46 2012 3,500,000 3,733,000 263 280 47 2013 4,000,000 4,199,000 292 307 48 2014 4,200,000 4,340,000 332 343 49 2015 4,400,000 4,551,000 345 357 50 2016 4,800,000 4,898,000 370 377 51 2017 5,000,000 5,000,000 385 385 Total $4,897 $6,345

nielsen.com. Source: Estimated average unit cost for 30-second in-game commercial from Kantar Media, Nielsen and Ad Age Datacenter . Estimated total in-game ad spending from Ad Age Datacenter (1967-1981, 2017) and Kantar Media (1982-2016). Inflation adjustments, from Ad Age, translate previous years' ad costs and spending into estimated current (2017) dollars. Numbers rounded. More info: kantarmedia.com

More big-game stats:

Total ad spending on commercials in the Super Bowl from 1967 through 2017, adjusted for inflation: $6.3 billion.

Super Bowl LI's estimated share of 2017 U.S. broadcast network TV ad spending: Record 2.3%, nearly double the level in 2010 (1.2%), four times the level in 1995 (0.6%) and six times the level in 1990 (0.4%).

Average cost for a 30-second commercial in Super Bowl LI: $5.0 million.

Average cost of 30 seconds in Super Bowl I: $40,000 ($294,000, adjusted for inflation).

Price per second for a 2017 commercial: $166,667. That's 125 times the cost for a second on Super Bowl I ($1,333).

Amount spent per viewer in 2016 on in-game advertising, based on estimated total ad spending divided by Nielsen's average number of viewers: $3.30, a record high.

Number of years that Super Bowl commercial prices fell: five (1971, 1996, 2003, 2007, 2010).

Biggest percent increases in price of a commercial: 1968 (35%), the second year of the Super Bowl; 2000 (31%), when Pets.com and 16 other internet upstarts shoveled cash from venture capital and stock offerings into the game amid the dot-com bubble.

Cost for one second of Super Bowl advertising 1967 $1,333 1977 $5,400 1987 $19,167 1997 $40,000 2007 $79,500 2017 $166,667 Source: Ad Age Datacenter analysis. See source line in main accompanying graphic.

Milestones in price of a 30-second Super Bowl commercial:

1973: topped $100,000.

1985: reached $500,000.

1995: topped $1 million.

2000: topped $2 million.

2009: reached $3 million.

2013: reached $4 million.

2017: reached $5 million.

Super Bowl ad spending by decade

Ad spending in Super Bowl LI (Feb. 5, 2017; estimated $385 million) will exceed ad spending on the big game in the 1960s, '70s and '80s ($299 million). Total over 51 years: $4.9 billion.

Source: Ad Age Datacenter analysis. Numbers rounded. See source line in main accompanying graphic.