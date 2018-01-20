'We'll Surprise Millions': See The Teaser For Hyundai's Super Bowl Ad

Hyundai is vowing to surprise millions of people on Super Bowl Sunday. But it's not above a little teasing, first.

On Sunday, the auto maker will air a preview for its Super Bowl commercial during the AFC and NFC Championship games.

"Last Super Bowl we surprised three heroes. This year we'll surprise millions," according to the teaser. "And you might be one of them."

Hyundai, which is an NFL sponsor, has not disclosed the number of ads it will run in the game. Last year, the company shot its commercial during the Super Bowl and aired it in the post-game. In "Operation: Better," three overseas troops watched the Super Bowl in 360-degree immersive pods where they were virtually reunited with their families who were at the stadium.

The teaser and upcoming Super Bowl commercial were created by Hyundai's agency-of-record Innocean.