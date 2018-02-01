Throwback Thursday: The Weirdest Products to Ever Get Super Bowl Ads

It may have been surprising the first time a maker of car floot mats bought multi-million-dollar time in the Super Bowl, or when a lumber company showed up last year, but there's almost no kind of product that hasn't advertised in the Super Bowl once.

While the vast majority of inventory on advertising's most expensive stage goes to automakers, beverage marketers and snack makers, they have always been accompanied by, let's say, others.

In 2005, the same year that Burt Reynolds pitched FedEx in the big game ("Top Ten") and Cedric the Entertainer delivered a safety message for Bud Light ("Dance"), Dennis Rodman and members of the Chicago Bears appeared in a Super Bowl ad for quartz bath and counter tops.