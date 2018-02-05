Amazon Alexa Loses Her Voice but Wins USA Today Super Bowl Ad Meter

Amazon's return to the Super Bowl for its Alexa voice assistant has won USA Today's annual Super Bowl Ad Meter, which asks online volunteers to rate ads on a score of 1 to 10. The first-place showing for "Alexa Loses her Voice" by the London agency Lucky Generals and the internal Amazon shop D1 is a big step up from Amazon's result last year, when a trio of ads landed No. 20 in the popularity contest. Alexa's 2016 Super Bowl debut, "Baldwin Bowl," was ranked 14th by USA Today voters.
USA Today's 5 top-rated ads of Super Bowl 2018 were:
Amazon, "Alexa Loses Her Voice" - 7.1836
NFL, "Touchdown Celebrations to Come" - 7.1777
Budweiser, "Stand by You" - 6.8360
"Doritos Blaze vs Mountain Dew Ice" - 6.8167
Toyota, "Good Odds" - 6.7514
USA Today said Amazon's Alexa ad won among male respondents and respondents under 21, 21-to-34-year-olds, 35-to-49-year-olds and 50-to-64-year-olds. The NFL's "Touchdown Celebrations to Come" ranked No. 1 among female respondents. Budweiser's "Stand by You" was first among respondents 65 and over.
