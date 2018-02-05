Being Heard: The Top 10 Super Bowl Ads by Digital Share of Voice

You want a Super Bowl ad victor? You have plenty of options. Check out Ad Age Editor Brian Braiker's review of all the ads, or the USA Today Ad Meter results, or, later today, the results of Ad Age's first Super Bowl ranking by professionals, on both entertainment value but also effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Ad Age has also partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs, to get the big picture on the digital buzz surrounding the ads that aired during the big game. The ranking below gives particular weight to earned online views and social impressions (including mentions and shares). iSpot's data shows that Super Bowl ads generated more than 84 million views across Facebook and YouTube on game day alone, with the bulk (nearly 51 million) of the unpaid/earned views on YouTube. Engagement with those ads also generated an estimated 805.7 million social impressions on game day.