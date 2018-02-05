×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Super Bowl

Being Heard: The Top 10 Super Bowl Ads by Digital Share of Voice

Published on .

You want a Super Bowl ad victor? You have plenty of options. Check out Ad Age Editor Brian Braiker's review of all the ads, or the USA Today Ad Meter results, or, later today, the results of Ad Age's first Super Bowl ranking by professionals, on both entertainment value but also effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Ad Age has also partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs, to get the big picture on the digital buzz surrounding the ads that aired during the big game. The ranking below gives particular weight to earned online views and social impressions (including mentions and shares). iSpot's data shows that Super Bowl ads generated more than 84 million views across Facebook and YouTube on game day alone, with the bulk (nearly 51 million) of the unpaid/earned views on YouTube. Engagement with those ads also generated an estimated 805.7 million social impressions on game day.

Game Day Totals
6,191,742,839
TV Ad Impressions
50,951,345
Earned Online Views
805,725,403
Social Impressions
55
Advertisers
83
Spots
19
Show Promos
Top Ads by Digital Share of Voice
Excluding Movie Trailers & Show Promos
Doritos & Mountain Dew: Battle
1st quarter, 07:08 PM EST, 60s
1
17.26%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 72,634,205
Earned Online Views: 1,143,039
Social Impressions: 78,315,883
Amazon Echo: Alexa Loses Her Voice
4th quarter, 09:36 PM EST, 90s
2
12.49%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 81,225,165
Earned Online Views: 8,045,717
Social Impressions: 4,527,919
NFL: Touchdown Celebrations
3rd quarter, 09:21 PM EST, 60s
3
11.28%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 69,280,322
Earned Online Views: 464,842
Social Impressions: 20,522,569
Pepsi: This Is the Pepsi
Half-Time, 08:19 PM EST, 30s
4
8.09%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 64,827,355
Earned Online Views: 3,932,985
Social Impressions: 5,639,978
Tide: It's a Tide Ad
1st quarter, 07:09 PM EST, 45s
5
5.45%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 67,198,290
Earned Online Views: 763,721
Social Impressions: 26,747,404
Kia: Fueled by Youth
3rd quarter, 09:02 PM EST, 60s
6
3.60%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 78,867,388
Earned Online Views: 1,151,751
Social Impressions: 6,490,320
Ram Trucks: Built to Serve
2nd quarter, 07:45 PM EST, 60s
7
3.54%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 61,661,479
Earned Online Views: 840,277
Social Impressions: 87,502,636
Budweiser: Stand by You
3rd quarter, 08:47 PM EST, 60s
8
3.43%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 82,013,383
Earned Online Views: 2,022,795
Social Impressions: 1,741,585
T-Mobile: Little Ones
3rd quarter, 09:12 PM EST, 60s
9
3.38%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 70,339,384
Earned Online Views: 2,024,576
Social Impressions: 2,737,659
Tourism Australia: Dundee: This Isn't a Movie
2nd quarter, 07:53 PM EST, 60s
10
2.23%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 64,426,915
Earned Online Views: 276,007
Social Impressions: 38,529,168
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

Digital Share of Voice - The percentage of Social Actions and Earned Views generated by the spot compared to all others. This is the primary measurement used to rank the performance of the ads.
TV Impressions - The total impressions of the spot across US TV households including paid and earned impressions (before, during and after the Super Bowl).
Earned Online Views - The estimated number of views, out of the total Online Views, where a user made a conscious and explicit decision to view the spot.
Social Impressions – The total estimated impressions generated by Tweets talking about the spot and video shares and likes across Facebook as estimated by the number of followers and friends of each poster.

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US