Top Games Takes to Super Bowl to Promote New Mobile Game

Credit: Top Games

Video game publisher Top Games USA will advertise in the Super Bowl for the first time.

The company will air a 30-second spot to introduce a new mobile strategy game. The commercial will run during the third quarter of the big game airing on Fox on Feb. 5.

The spot, which will feature a variety of undisclosed celebrities, was created with Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners.

"The big game is the ultimate test of today's warriors, so it is a fitting place for us to reintroduce our free-to-play strategy game to the world," Top Games CEO Lu Lu said in a statement. "Having such spectacular talent literally leading the charge will help drive interest in our new title."

This is Top Games' first Super Bowl commercial. The company was established in 2015, with its first mobile game "Evony: The King's Return."