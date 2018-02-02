Toyota Increases Super Bowl Buy to Three Ads, Releases Two Now

Toyota is making its biggest Super Bowl ad buy ever with two spots that push its global Olympics and Paralympics sponsorships and a third ad that will continue its long-running "Let's Go Places" campaign. The automaker had originally planned two 60-second ads, but added a 30-second ad at the last minute, a spokesman confirmed.

The buys make the marketer an outlier in the automotive category, whose Super Bowl presence is down a bit from last year. But it's not surprising Toyota is going big, considering its tight relationship with NBC, which will broadcast Sunday's game. The timing also makes sense with the Olympics starting just days after the Super Bowl. Toyota sat out last year's game.

The automaker released two of its ads today. One 60-second spot, which will run in the game's first commercial pod after kickoff, is called "Good Odds." It portrays the journey of Canadian Paralympic skier Lauren Woolstencroft from infant to gold medalist. The spot depicts her odds winning a medal declining from astronomical to doable as she perseveres through training, from childhood into adulthood.