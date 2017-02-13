A Transgender Chester Cheetah? Watch 'SNL' Skewer Super Bowl Issue Ads

How do issue-oriented ads, of the sort that dominated Super Bowl LI, get made? "Saturday Night Live" has a theory. In a sketch that ran during the weekend's episode, a couple of Cheetos marketing executives, played by Cecily Strong and Alex Moffat, hear competing pitches for a new campaign. "There were so many amazing commercials at the Super Bowl this year," says Strong, "and we are really looking to step up our game." Melissa Villaseñor and Kyle Mooney play ad execs who serve up disappointingly traditional Cheetos ads, but fortunately Aidy Bryant and Alec Baldwin are on hand to toss out a series of increasingly earnest concepts. After a couple immigration/diversity-themed ads, Baldwin goes really bold: "We open on Chester the Cheetah. He has gauze around his chest where his new breasts are ... "

<br />

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.