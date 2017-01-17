Trump Will Sit for Pre-Super Bowl Interview

Most Popular

President-elect Donald Trump is at least following some traditions. Mr. Trump will sit down for an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly on Super Bowl Sunday.

The taped interview will air during Fox's pre-game show on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. ET. Additional portions of the interview will air on "The O'Reilly Factor" on Feb. 6.

It has been a tradition for the president to sit for an interview with an anchor from the network that hosts the big game. Mr. O'Reilly interviewed President Barack Obama in 2014 ahead of the Super Bowl. In last year's interview, conducted by Gayle King, President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama reminisced about favorite Super Bowls and discussed how their relationship has changed during his time in the White House.

Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush also used the massive Super Bowl audience to extend their political message.