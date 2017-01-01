TurboTax Returns to Super Bowl to Assure Customers They Aren't Alone When Doing Taxes

Most Popular

TurboTax is returning to the Super Bowl, once again reminding people that they aren't alone when doing their taxes.

The marketer's Super Bowl commercial is part of a broader 2017 campaign dubbed "Relax There's TurboTax," which promotes SmartLook, a live video connection to a TurboTax expert, credentialed CPA or enrolled agent who will provide real-time, personalized answers to customers' questions.

"This year's campaign is the next step in redefining the TurboTax brand to dramatically increase consideration by proving that TurboTax has human help on demand so that people know they're never alone," Greg Johnson, senior VP-marketing for Intuit TurboTax, said in a statement. "The campaign works to overcome the biggest barrier to those who don't use software today, demonstrating that TurboTax can serve a broad range of taxpayers, including Latinos, self-employed or those who've had life changes, by providing immediate access to expert assurance."

TurboTax will air a 45-second ad during Super Bowl LI, airing on Fox on Feb. 5.

It will also run five other broadcast spots, starting on New Year's during NFL and college bowl games. The commercials show reassuring conversations between TurboTax experts and customers who will be played by Kathy Bates, DJ Khaled, David Ortiz and Karla Souza.

A TurboTax spokeswoman declined to reveal creative for the Super Bowl commercial.

The campaign was created with Wieden & Kennedy and multicultural agency Grupo Gallegos.

This is TurboTax's fourth consecutive Super Bowl spot. In Super Bowl 50, TurboTax sought to relieve consumers' self-doubt while doing taxes with a commercial starring Anthony Hopkins ("Never a Sellout"). Its streak began with the 2014 game's "Love Hurts."

The confirmed ad roster for Super Bowl LI so far includes a bevy of recent regulars, including

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Avocados From Mexico, Kia, Skittles, Snickers, WeatherTech and Wix.com, all making at least their third big-game buy in a row. GoDaddy is also returning after a year off. Busch beer and GNC are the only confirmed new brands in the game.