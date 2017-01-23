TurboTax Super Bowl Spot Stars Humpty Dumpty

Most Popular

TurboTax's Super Bowl commercial will star a different type of celebrity – nursery rhyme character Humpty Dumpty.

The company debuted the first teaser of its big game spot, "Humpty Fall," during Sunday's broadcast of the AFC Championship game. Directed by Ivan Zacharias, the spot shows Humpty Dumpty in pieces on the ground. He fell off because he was doing his taxes, but no one knows why he was on the wall doing his taxes in the first place.

TurboTax will release two additional teasers ahead of the actual 45-second commercial airing in the first half of the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

The marketer's Super Bowl commercial is part of a broader 2017 campaign dubbed "Relax There's TurboTax," which promotes SmartLook, a live video connection to a TurboTax expert, credentialed CPA or enrolled agent who will provide real-time, personalized answers to customers' questions.

Other commercials in the campaign have starred Kathy Bates, DJ Khaled, David Ortiz and Karla Souza.

This is TurboTax's fourth consecutive Super Bowl spot. The creative was developed with Wieden & Kennedy.