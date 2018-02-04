×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Super Bowl

Twitter Takes Control, Makes Super Bowl Sunday #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay

By Published on .

Twitter turned Super Bowl Sunday into #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay on the 14th anniversary of "Nipplegate."

Ahead of Justin Timberlake's halftime show, fans took to the social media platform in protest of his performance, celebration of Jackson's music (today is also the 32nd anniversary of the release of her album "Control") and boycott of the NFL.

The hashtag and idea appear to have originated with former NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry, now a filmmaker, in the form of a tweet. Once pushed out to the world, it garnered nearly 3,000 retweets and over 6,000 likes in support.

Jackson's fans joined in particularly once the singer confirmed that she wouldn't be joining Timberlake in a surprise appearance on-stage:

To no one's surprise, #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay was trending on Twitter well before the scheduled noon start, with over 2,000 tweets making it the No. 6 trending topic in the world and No. 2 in the United States. That also landing it a spot among Twitter's Moments.

Celebrities also joined in.

I'm using my platform for #JanetJacksonAppreciation day for a slightly different reason: as a voting member of the @RockHall its criminal that @JanetJackson has NOT been inducted yet. 31 years ago today #Control dropped AND CHANGED EVERYTHING: including her brother AND the mentor of her producers jimmy & terry. Whether we credit it or not: Control was the first #NewJackSwing album. Yeah it was breakbeat free, but the young brash attitude made it a first. This was NOONEs kid sister. Prince famously drove to @flytetymejam's house and threw the record at his door zero o'clock in the morning (hey, if you ain't got no haters you ain't poppin) not to take away from her peers in the RRHOF that made marks in the 80s. But half of them can NOT claim they changed music (this is just one album mind you) I know this tag is for other reasons but of all the double standard injustices, her not being inducted is HIGHLY criminal.

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US