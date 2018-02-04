Twitter Takes Control, Makes Super Bowl Sunday #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay

Twitter turned Super Bowl Sunday into #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay on the 14th anniversary of "Nipplegate."
Ahead of Justin Timberlake's halftime show, fans took to the social media platform in protest of his performance, celebration of Jackson's music (today is also the 32nd anniversary of the release of her album "Control") and boycott of the NFL.
The hashtag and idea appear to have originated with former NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry, now a filmmaker, in the form of a tweet. Once pushed out to the world, it garnered nearly 3,000 retweets and over 6,000 likes in support.
We should do a #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ab9fMexgn6— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 2, 2018
Jackson's fans joined in particularly once the singer confirmed that she wouldn't be joining Timberlake in a surprise appearance on-stage:
Just a reminder that #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay begins at noon EST. Thanks for the idea, @MatthewACherry! https://t.co/3JMBy9SWND— April (@ReignOfApril) February 4, 2018
She gave rhythm to a nation— The Root (@TheRoot) February 4, 2018
She made you realize that you don't know what you got until it's gone
She took CONTROL!
She is the one, the iconic, @JanetJackson! #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/aJYLsn5GNd
The youngest in her famous family, Janet Damita Jo Jackson seemed predestined for stardom. Only 2 when her brothers joined Motown Records. pic.twitter.com/4sGIz6HavV— Stereo Williams (@StereoTheSecond) October 24, 2017
Time for my #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) February 4, 2018
All the amazing things she has done (per Billboard). Time to celebrate the ICON!!!
1. She released her self-titled debut album Janet Jackson in 1982, at sixteen years old.
2. She performed on American Bandstand and Soul Train in 1982. pic.twitter.com/pkjEU2vnrz
To no one's surprise, #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay was trending on Twitter well before the scheduled noon start, with over 2,000 tweets making it the No. 6 trending topic in the world and No. 2 in the United States. That also landing it a spot among Twitter's Moments.
Y'all ALREADY got #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay trending??? And it's ONLY noon!!!— Clarkisha Kent: Thrower of Wakandan Wigs (@IWriteAllDay_) February 4, 2018
I ADORE Black people 😭! pic.twitter.com/pzdbAl35p8
#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay trending #2 right behind #SuperBowlSunday. My work here is done. pic.twitter.com/7FQqBeL5g1— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 4, 2018
People are celebrating #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay over #SuperBowlSunday. https://t.co/TARfmikUKr— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 4, 2018
Reasons to boycott #SuperBowlSunday:— Pièce de Résistance (@PieceDeReSister) February 4, 2018
•NFL blackballing Colin Kaepernick;
•NFL refusal to support players who protest racism;
•Disparate treatment of Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake;
•Football's link to brain disease—CTE…#BoycottSuperBowl2018 #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay https://t.co/k71rs6GcRj
My NFL boycott holds strong, but what I won't miss is #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay #MissJacksonifyounasty pic.twitter.com/eIFywPw2w5— Peachie Wimbush (@OGJustPeachie) February 4, 2018
If you need a reason to boycott the NFL besides the sidelining of #ColinKaepernick and the issue of #ConcussionProtocol, try the misogyny. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/eUGPqhLVYS— Diem Jeakle (@JeakPaul) February 4, 2018
Happy #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay, y'all! Feeling some type of way about the #SuperBowl52 halftime show? Same. In many ways, Justin Timberlake's performance represents the America we are, an America that in no uncertain terms deeply favors white men: https://t.co/aulb1SRDcB pic.twitter.com/wOwfPhmapU— ESSENCE (@Essence) February 4, 2018
Celebrities also joined in.
#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/UiAouRuxDf— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 4, 2018
Living for #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay. we love you Miss Jackson. It's all for you. When we think of you nothing else seems to matter. Get us all together again in this Rhythm Nation. https://t.co/jJkXqSch3c— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 4, 2018
Happy #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay 🙌🏿👸🏾🙌🏿#GreatestLivingEntertainer #JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/RbG7ZheUrZ— Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) February 4, 2018
I'm using my platform for #JanetJacksonAppreciation day for a slightly different reason: as a voting member of the @RockHall its criminal that @JanetJackson has NOT been inducted yet. 31 years ago today #Control dropped AND CHANGED EVERYTHING: including her brother AND the mentor of her producers jimmy & terry. Whether we credit it or not: Control was the first #NewJackSwing album. Yeah it was breakbeat free, but the young brash attitude made it a first. This was NOONEs kid sister. Prince famously drove to @flytetymejam's house and threw the record at his door zero o'clock in the morning (hey, if you ain't got no haters you ain't poppin) not to take away from her peers in the RRHOF that made marks in the 80s. But half of them can NOT claim they changed music (this is just one album mind you) I know this tag is for other reasons but of all the double standard injustices, her not being inducted is HIGHLY criminal.