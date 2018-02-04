Twitter Takes Control, Makes Super Bowl Sunday #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay

Twitter turned Super Bowl Sunday into #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay on the 14th anniversary of "Nipplegate."

Ahead of Justin Timberlake's halftime show, fans took to the social media platform in protest of his performance, celebration of Jackson's music (today is also the 32nd anniversary of the release of her album "Control") and boycott of the NFL.

The hashtag and idea appear to have originated with former NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry, now a filmmaker, in the form of a tweet. Once pushed out to the world, it garnered nearly 3,000 retweets and over 6,000 likes in support.

Jackson's fans joined in particularly once the singer confirmed that she wouldn't be joining Timberlake in a surprise appearance on-stage:

Just a reminder that #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay begins at noon EST. Thanks for the idea, @MatthewACherry! https://t.co/3JMBy9SWND — April (@ReignOfApril) February 4, 2018

She gave rhythm to a nation



She made you realize that you don't know what you got until it's gone



She took CONTROL!



She is the one, the iconic, @JanetJackson! #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/aJYLsn5GNd — The Root (@TheRoot) February 4, 2018

The youngest in her famous family, Janet Damita Jo Jackson seemed predestined for stardom. Only 2 when her brothers joined Motown Records. pic.twitter.com/4sGIz6HavV — Stereo Williams (@StereoTheSecond) October 24, 2017

Time for my #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay

All the amazing things she has done (per Billboard). Time to celebrate the ICON!!!



1. She released her self-titled debut album Janet Jackson in 1982, at sixteen years old.



2. She performed on American Bandstand and Soul Train in 1982. pic.twitter.com/pkjEU2vnrz — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) February 4, 2018

To no one's surprise, #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay was trending on Twitter well before the scheduled noon start, with over 2,000 tweets making it the No. 6 trending topic in the world and No. 2 in the United States. That also landing it a spot among Twitter's Moments.

Y'all ALREADY got #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay trending??? And it's ONLY noon!!!



I ADORE Black people 😭! pic.twitter.com/pzdbAl35p8 — Clarkisha Kent: Thrower of Wakandan Wigs (@IWriteAllDay_) February 4, 2018

Reasons to boycott #SuperBowlSunday:

•NFL blackballing Colin Kaepernick;

•NFL refusal to support players who protest racism;

•Disparate treatment of Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake;

•Football's link to brain disease—CTE…#BoycottSuperBowl2018 #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay https://t.co/k71rs6GcRj — Pièce de Résistance (@PieceDeReSister) February 4, 2018

My NFL boycott holds strong, but what I won't miss is #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay #MissJacksonifyounasty pic.twitter.com/eIFywPw2w5 — Peachie Wimbush (@OGJustPeachie) February 4, 2018

If you need a reason to boycott the NFL besides the sidelining of #ColinKaepernick and the issue of #ConcussionProtocol, try the misogyny. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/eUGPqhLVYS — Diem Jeakle (@JeakPaul) February 4, 2018

Happy #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay, y'all! Feeling some type of way about the #SuperBowl52 halftime show? Same. In many ways, Justin Timberlake's performance represents the America we are, an America that in no uncertain terms deeply favors white men: https://t.co/aulb1SRDcB pic.twitter.com/wOwfPhmapU — ESSENCE (@Essence) February 4, 2018

Celebrities also joined in.