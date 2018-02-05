In Online Views, Tourism Australia Snatches Super Bowl Crown from Doritos

When we surveyed the online views piled up by Super Bowl campaigns before the Super Bowl, Doritos and Mtn Dew's back-to-back lip-synch showcase was well ahead of any rival.

"Doritos Blaze vs Mtn Dew Ice" had accumulated 28.9 million views up through the end of the Thursday before the Super Bowl itself, according to Visible Measures' tally. (The figures include paid views, such as video ads, and organic views in which consumers sought out the spots. They also roll up views for teasers, extended cuts and the actual ads if they've been released.)

But as we warned, all that was subject to change. As of the Monday morning after the game, Tourism Australia had more than 58 online million views to its credit, more than any other Super Bowl campaign.

Of course views aren't the only thing: Check out the complete results of Ad Age's first Super Bowl Ad Rank With Morning Consult, which surveyed marketing professionals on not only entertainment valuue but effectiveness.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Tourism Australia Dundee Client Australia Agency Droga5 Views 58,127,761 2 Alexa Loses Her Voice Client Amazon Agency Lucky Generals Views 53,153,263 3 DORITOS BLAZE vs. MTN DEW ICE Client Doritos, Mountain Dew Agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners Views 51,053,274 4 Stand By You Client Budweiser Agency David Miami Views 32,257,171 5 Dilly Dilly Client Bud Light Agency Wieden + Kennedy New York Views 26,485,895 6 Wow Client Pringles Agency Grey New York Views 21,718,508 7 Who Wouldn't Client Groupon Agency O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul Views 18,902,126 8 The Perfect Fit Client Michelob ULTRA Agency FCB Chicago Views 17,109,037 9 A Giant Story Client Intuit Agency Phenomenon Views 13,551,312 10 Taps Client Stella Artois Agency Mother Views 12,422,134