Pre-Game Winner: Wix Has the Most-Seen Super Bowl Campaign Before the Game

Wix.com has won the run-up to the Super Bowl by one measure, at least: the accumulation of views for its Super Bowl campaign.

Its "Disruptive World" effort piled up 22.6 million views up through the final few days before the Super Bowl itself, according to Visible Measures' tally. The figures here include both paid views, such as video ads, and organic views in which consumers sought out the spots. They also roll up views for actual ads if they've been released along with teasers and extended cuts that have been posted online.