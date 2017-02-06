Budweiser's 'Born the Hard Way' Super Bowl Ad Wins the Race for Online Video Views

Budweiser's Super Bowl LI story of immigration "Born the Hard Way" has come from behind to accumulate the most online video views as of the morning after the game, according to Visible Measures. Before the game, Bud's campaign had ranked No. 5.

Two marketers that didn't make the top 10 on the Friday before the game are now on the list: Bud Light with its Spuds MacKenzie campaign and Tide, which did not pre-release its ad and has piled up views quickly since the game.

This chart includes both paid views such as pre-roll ads and organic views initiated by viewers.