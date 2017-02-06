Budweiser's 'Born the Hard Way' Super Bowl Ad Wins the Race for Online Video Views

Budweiser's Super Bowl LI story of immigration "Born the Hard Way" has come from behind to accumulate the most online video views as of the morning after the game, according to Visible Measures. Before the game, Bud's campaign had ranked No. 5.
Two marketers that didn't make the top 10 on the Friday before the game are now on the list: Bud Light with its Spuds MacKenzie campaign and Tide, which did not pre-release its ad and has piled up views quickly since the game.
This chart includes both paid views such as pre-roll ads and organic views initiated by viewers.
*Top 10 Super Bowl Campaigns that aired nationally
**Views are total views from each campaign's launch through 9am on February 6, 2017
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.