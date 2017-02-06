Super Bowl

Budweiser's 'Born the Hard Way' Super Bowl Ad Wins the Race for Online Video Views

Budweiser's Super Bowl LI story of immigration "Born the Hard Way" has come from behind to accumulate the most online video views as of the morning after the game, according to Visible Measures. Before the game, Bud's campaign had ranked No. 5.

Two marketers that didn't make the top 10 on the Friday before the game are now on the list: Bud Light with its Spuds MacKenzie campaign and Tide, which did not pre-release its ad and has piled up views quickly since the game.

This chart includes both paid views such as pre-roll ads and organic views initiated by viewers.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Born The Hard Way
Budweiser
Anomaly
Total Views: 34,837,909
2
Disruptive World
Wix.com
NA
Total Views: 27,938,973
3
#UnlimitedMoves
T-Mobile
Total Views: 24,738,482
4
Humpty Fall
TurboTax
Wieden + Kennedy Portland
Total Views: 18,879,589
5
Cleaner of Your Dreams
Mr. Clean
Leo Burnett Toronto
Total Views: 17,943,342
6
#AvoSecrets
Avocados From Mexico
GSD&M
Total Views: 16,931,334
7
Easy Driver
Mercedes-Benz
Merkley and Partners
Total Views: 16,086,212
8
Ghost Spuds
Bud Light
Wieden+Kennedy
Total Views: 13,728,309
9
Daughter
Total Views: 11,679,520
10
No Stain Deserves Fame
Total Views: 11,295,930
Source: Visible Measures

*Top 10 Super Bowl Campaigns that aired nationally

**Views are total views from each campaign's launch through 9am on February 6, 2017

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.

