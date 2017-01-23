Watch Avocados From Mexico's Super Bowl Teaser

Most Popular

Avocados From Mexico is hypnotizing viewers in its new teaser for its Super Bowl commercial.

The 30-second teaser features actor Jon Lovitz's face twirling before a hypnotic green background chanting phrases like "everyone loves guacamole" and "come and get it, hipsters."

Avocados From Mexico will return to Super Bowl LI for its third consecutive spot. It will air a 30-second commercial during the first ad break in the big game. The actual commercial will have a humorous message that focuses on nutrition.

The company also launched a digital component, #AvoSecrets, which focuses on a mysterious cellphone that's full of secrets and clues. Through Feb. 7, consumers will have the opportunity to unlock secrets from the phone through Avocados From Mexico's digital channels for the chance to win prizes.

Avocados From Mexico is again working with creative agency GSD&M, media agency Havas Media and Richards Lerma for social media and digital execution.