Watch: Chris Elliott Gets Weird in Avocados From Mexico's Super Bowl Teaser

Avocados from Mexico has tapped actor Chris Elliott to promote the versatility of the produce.

In a teaser for the trade group's Super Bowl commercial released Wednesday morning, Elliott says, "I don't know who you are, but you deserve more: more beauty, more joy, and more Avocados From Mexico on more things…spread avocados on everything."

This is the fourth consecutive Super Bowl ad from Avocados From Mexico and, once again, the company is using some out-there humor to promote the fruit.

Last year, Avocados From Mexico featured actor Jon Lovitz in its big game commercial. Scott Baio appeared in its 2016 ad.

Avocados From Mexico worked with creative agency GSD&M, media agency Havas Media and Richards Lerma for social media and digital execution.