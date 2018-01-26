Watch Jeff Bezos Make a Cameo in Amazon's Super Bowl Teaser

Want the latest Super Bowl ad news in your inbox? Sign up here to receive our revamped Super Bowl Alerts newsletter.

Amazon is returning to the Super Bowl with a new 90-second spot for Alexa in the fourth quarter of the game, a company rep said Friday. The ad is being handled by Lucky Generals and Amazon's internal creative agency, D1.

In a teaser featuring CEO Jeff Bezos, Alexa has lost her voice.

Amazon aired three 10-second ads for Alexa in last year's game, including one that involved a collaboration with Frito-Lay ("Finger-Lick"). They went up against Google's commercial for its own voice assistant, Home ("Coming Home").

Amazon made its Super Bowl debut in 2016, promoting Alexa with a spot starring Alec Baldwin.