Watch John Malkovich Try to Reclaim His (Domain) Name in Squarespace's Super Bowl Ad

John Malkovich finally reaches the person who's being John Malkovich in Squarespace's Super Bowl spot.

In the commercial, which Sqaurespace released on Wednesday, Mr. Malkovich appears in his design studio talking on the phone to whoever has already claimed the domain name JohnMalkovich.com and trying to get it for himself.

"You think when people contact JohnMalkovich.com they are actually looking for you?" he says to the person on the other side of the call. "Maybe, maybe they are looking for me."

Squarespace will run the 30-second spot in the first-half of Super Bowl LI. This is the company's fourth consecutive commercial in the big game, which has become a battleground among web services also including Wix.com and GoDaddy, which once had the field to itself. (See GoDaddy's 2005 debut, "Proceedings.")

Squarespace will also air a 60-second commercial in the pre-game.

The company released an extended version of the pre-game spot last week.

Squarespace worked with JohnXHannes, a creative collective based in New York, on the campaign.