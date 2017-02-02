Watch Justin Bieber Talk Dance Moves In T-Mobile's Super Bowl Ad

Justin Bieber will star in one of T-Mobile's Super Bowl commercials.

The wireless carrier on Thursday released one of the spots it plans for the game, showing Mr. Bieber along with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and NFL six-time Pro Bowler Terrell Owens. (Mr. Gronkowski is also slated to play a part in a Super Bowl spot for Tide.)

The ad, titled "#UnlimitedMoves," argues that neither celebrations nor data plans should be limited. T-Mobile is calling on viewers to submit their best touchdown dances on social media and Justin Bieber will select his favorites.

The 60-second ad, created by Publicis Seattle, will run in the first quarter of the Sunday's game on Fox.

T-Mobile will be airing additional ads in the game, but a spokeswoman declined to reveal any details.

Justin Bieber previously appeared in Best Buy's 2011 Super Bowl commercial, "Ozzy vs. Bieber."

Last year, T-Mobile aired two spots, one starring Drake and the other featuring Steve Harvey, unopposed by any rival carriers.

T-Mobile this year will be going up against Sprint, which will air a 30-second commercial showing just how far customers will go to get out of their Verizon contracts.