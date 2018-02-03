×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Super Bowl

Watch: Toyota Gets Religious in Super Bowl Ad

By Published on .

A priest, rabbi, imam and Buddhist monk walk into a football game … That's the premise of one of three Toyota Super Bowl ads.

The 60-second spot, by Saatchi & Saatchi was released Saturday and melds religion and sports to to make a lighthearted appeal for unity. The four religious figures flee their respective houses of worship in a Toyota Tundra to arrive at a football game together only to be chastised by a couple of nuns for running late.

The spot, called "One Team," will run prior to the halftime show, with an on-air introduction from NBC Sports anchor Dan Patrick. The ad joins two other Toyota ads in the game that were released Friday that carry Olympic and Paralympic themes.

Rate Super Bowl ads right now in our first Super Bowl Ad Rank, based on scores from marketing pros—that's you—of entertainment value but also effectiveness. Rate pre-released ads before the game and hit the link again afterward to rate more. Voting ends Monday, February 5 at 11a.m. RATE ADS HERE.

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US