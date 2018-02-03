Watch: Toyota Gets Religious in Super Bowl Ad

A priest, rabbi, imam and Buddhist monk walk into a football game … That's the premise of one of three Toyota Super Bowl ads.

The 60-second spot, by Saatchi & Saatchi was released Saturday and melds religion and sports to to make a lighthearted appeal for unity. The four religious figures flee their respective houses of worship in a Toyota Tundra to arrive at a football game together only to be chastised by a couple of nuns for running late.

The spot, called "One Team," will run prior to the halftime show, with an on-air introduction from NBC Sports anchor Dan Patrick. The ad joins two other Toyota ads in the game that were released Friday that carry Olympic and Paralympic themes.