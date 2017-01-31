WeatherTech Once Again Plays Up Made-in-America Motto In Super Bowl Ad

Most Popular

WeatherTech will once again feature its employees in its fourth consecutive Super Bowl commercial.

The 30-second spot titled "Tech Team" was shot at its Bolingbrook, Ill., factories and shows the lengths WeatherTech employees go to provide customers with its products.

The company released a teaser for the commercial on Tuesday. The actual commercial features an action hero-like character who jumps from a moving WeatherTech van to a customer's vehicle and places a WeatherTech FloorLiner in the car just in time to avert a catastrophe.

"We are very fortunate to be in a time where there is a strong Made in America sentiment nationally and it's moving more companies to manufacture products in the USA," David MacNeil, founder and CEO of WeatherTech, said in a statement. "We've built our company on this principle. This spot represents the agility of our company to deliver our American engineered and manufactured products to protect our customers' vehicles."

The spot, created with WeatherTech's agency-of-record Pinnacle Advertising, will air during the first half of the big game.

Mr. MacNeil said over the past three years of advertising during the Super Bowl the company has seen an increase in traffic to its website, phone center and network of distributors around the world.