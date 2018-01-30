×
Super Bowl

WeatherTech Promises No Pretty Girls, Puppies or Voiceovers in Super Bowl Ad

Published on .

WeatherTech is promising there won't be any puppies or pretty girls in its upcoming Super Bowl spot.

While the car mat maker doesn't say what its 30-second commercial will focus on in its teaser, which was released on Tuesday, we do know the company will continue with its "Made in America" messaging. The spot will focus on its commitment to manufacturing in America.

The teaser goes on to say there won't be any goats, or ponies, or dancers, or singers, or even any spoken words.

This will be the company's fifth consecutive Super Bowl spot. Last year, its spot "Tech Team" introduced an action hero who jumps from a moving WeatherTech van to a customer's vehicle and places a WeatherTech FloorLiner in time to avert a catastrophe.

WeatherTech's in-house team worked with its agency-of-record Pinnacle Advertising on the creative.

