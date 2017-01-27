Wonderful Pistachios and Fiji Water Plan a Pair of 15-Second Super Bowl Ads

Wonderful Pistachios' earlier Super Bowl ad starring Stephen Colbert.

Wonderful Pistachios is coming back to the Super Bowl after a three-year absence, and is bringing along sibling brand Fiji Water in its big game debut.

The Wonderful Company said it plans to air a new 15-second commercial for Wonderful Pistachios during the first quarter of the game. The Wonderful Pistachios spot, called "Treadmill," will feature the brand's Ernie the Elephant character. The spokescharacter was introduced last year with voiceover work by WWE star John Cena.

The company declined to share much about the upcoming "Treadmill" spot. It did say that Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman will not appear in it despite his presence in two Wonderful Pistachios commercials currently on the air. The upcoming commercial is meant to include some of the same humor, however, that appears in those commercials.

Wonderful Co. then plans to run a 15-second spot for its Fiji Water brand during the third quarter. In a departure from the standard tactic of creating a new spot for advertising's biggest stage, the "Nature's Gift" commercial began airing last year. Airing a commercial during the Super Bowl, even a spot that has previously run, is the brand's way of kicking off a full year of marketing support.

Fiji Water is the second premium bottled water brand to confirm Super Bowl plans. Earlier this week, PepsiCo said it plans to run a 30-second ad for its new Lifewtr premium bottled water during Super Bowl LI.

Wonderful Pistachios' past Super Bowl commercials included a 2014 one with Stephen Colbert and a 2013 spot featuring Psy of "Gangnam Style" fame.

The Wonderful Pistachios and Fiji Water commercials both come from the Wonderful Agency, the company's in-house agency.