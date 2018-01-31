Watch: Yoga, Country Music, Chris Pratt Mix in Michelob Ultra's Second Super Bowl Ad

Want the latest Super Bowl ad news in your inbox? Sign up here to receive our revamped Super Bowl Alerts newsletter.

Michelob Ultra, which backed last year's Super Bowl ad with the "Cheers" theme, is going country this year. The brew on Wednesday released the follow-up to an ad released earlier this week starring Chris Pratt. The sequel features a remake of the song "I Like Beer," which was re-recorded by country music singer Jon Pardi.

The beer-swilling anthem, which was first recorded in 1975 by Tom T. Hall, is juxtaposed with workout scenes, from weight-lifting to yoga, featuring Pratt as well as pro golfer Brooks Koepka, surfer Kelly Slater and marathon runner Shalane Flanagan. The brand will run both spots as 30-second ads in Sunday's game.