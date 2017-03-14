JWT's Longest-Serving Staffer Serves as Agency's SXSW Correspondent

Ginny Bahr Credit: JWT New York via Twitter

Most Popular

Move over, David Pogue: JWT's first official 2017 SXSW correspondent this week is Ginny Bahr -- who has worked at the agency since 1951.

Ms. Bahr, JWT's longest-serving employee, is reporting from the agency's New York office, offering up short videos about some conference highlights. The videos are being posted on Twitter, as well as on a microsite created by the agency, Ms. Bahr won't disclose her age, but said, "You'd be amazed!"

While Ms. Bahr wasn't aware of SXSW before this year, she said she finds the event to be "very interesting."

"I was asked to participate in this current project since I've seen technology change so quickly over the years," she said. "I was flattered and a little scared at first, but so far it's been a lot of fun and I hope my appearances have helped to inform people that can't be there."

So far, Ms. Bahr said she's enjoyed seeing "how modern technology has increased at such a rapid rate."

When Ms. Bahr joined JWT, she worked in the PR department for six months, where her boss – a former newspaper reporter – would give her one-sentence letters to type from scratch on carbon paper every day. After that, she went into the account department, where she worked on big accounts such as Pan Am, Douglas Aircraft, Lever Bros. and Ponds.

Ms. Bahr also did a stint in JWT's media and creative department, in which she worked with author James Patterson during his time at the agency. For the last six years, Ms. Bahr has been working in the "expense hub," typing up all the expense reports for the company.

Throughout her 65-plus years at JWT, Ms. Bahr said her favorite part of the agency is the people. "There is such a variety of people coming from all walks of life of all ages. I've met some truly wonderful people here," she said.

She's also proud of JWT's blood drive committee, having given more than 50 pints of blood herself. "I remember during the Gulf War we got 365 pints of blood from JWT employees in just a few days," said Ms. Bahr.