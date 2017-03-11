SXSW Day-Two Notebook: Hangovers, Happy Mistakes and More Trump-tagonism

Most Popular

Following a first day of political undercurrents, noticeably fewer big brand blow-outs and unnecessary lines for parties, we headed out for day two of the SXSW Conference on Saturday. It got off to a screeching start.

SORRY TO DASH YOUR HOPES

"I hope none of you guys are suffering from hangovers," joked Laura Newton, a product manager at Kik, after the crowd for a 9:30 a.m. presentation on "Bot Best Practices" was subjected to repeated loud squeals of feedback from the audio system. -- Nat Ives

ROOKIE MISTAKES

I learned a lot on my first full day at SXSW. First, check the location of your panel before you head out in the rain and arrive at the Convention Center, only to realize your panel is at the Four Seasons. Second, bring water with you. I spent $4 on a bottle of water and then $7.25 on my latte at the Convention Center. -- Jeanine Poggi

A sign outside the WeDC House, an installation at SXSW for the Washington D.C. Economic Partnership. Credit: Nat Ives

HYPERLOCAL

Even Washington D.C. is giving President Trump a hard time at SXSW. "We're not big on barriers," read banners outside the WeDC House, an installation here for the Washington D.C. Economic Partnership, a public-private group that works to promote local development. "But we enjoy irony." Another sign proclaimed D.C. "the capital of inclusive innovation." A third message announced "Everyone is welcome." -- Nat

VR FAIL

Of course I'd be the one to get sick during a virtual reality experience. I was so nauseous during "The Mummy Zero Gravity VR Experience" that I had to take off the glasses. But it's hard to tell if it was the technology or watching Tom Cruise float around that was making me sick. Without having tried too many VR experiences so far, it's still not obvious why anyone would want to wear a heavy headset and headphones. I could barely hold my head up. But maybe it's not just me: A code of conduct for the "Mummy" promotion suggested closing your eyes if you experience discomfort. It also forbade eating, drinking, smoking and vaping. -- Jeanine

BEST SESSION TITLE OF DAY TWO

Wait...Why Are All These Dudes in My Closet?

HAPPY ACCIDENT

The pros tell you to be read for serendipity at SXSW. I stumbled into an interesting panel on how Vimeo selects its Staff Picks. Though it took a while for me to get in due to a medical emergency in the room, it was worth the wait. While most of the audience seemed to know of the videos Vimeo's curation team showed, I sat there feeling like I was left out of some super secret club. It made me want to come back to my hotel room and binge-watch Vimeo, which is the goal of the company. "We want people to go into the office and say 'I was watching Vimeo last night,'" said Sam Morrill, director of curation. The panel also dove into its views on advertising. "Sometimes you feel tricked if you are watching something great that brings you to tears and you are smacked with a brand at the end," said Ian Durkin, senior curator. They gave a shout-out to Austin-based Yeti for its branded content. -- Jeanine