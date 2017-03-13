SXSW Day-Three Notebook: New Rules, New Rides and One Great Session Title

Most Popular

"Did you get an earlier flight home?" joined "How's your Southby going?" and "See anything good today?' as a conversational staple as word spread of the coming blizzard in the Northeast. Emails and texts from airlines urging travelers to keep an eye on the weather and waiving their change fees set attendees scrambling -- or debating the merit of getting "stuck" past the interactive tracks and into SXSW's live music showcases. -- Nat Ives

OTHER WHEELS

Can't find an Uber? Mazda's got you. Trying to make up for the ride-share confusion in Austin – where Uber and Lyft stopped operating since last year's SXSW -- Mazda was giving free rides to anyone from pick-up spots downtown to anywhere within a couple miles. Festival goers without their typical options made for easy marks. Mazda's hires on the ground, drumming up sign-ups, were told not to mention "those other guys" by name, but everyone knew who they were talking about. In the car, drivers were supposed to talk up Mazda and its many features.

So it was more like a time-share than a ride-share. -- Garett Sloane

OVERHEARD AT YOUTUBE

"Just what Google needs, more data," said one SXSW attendee as YouTube scanned the 2D barcodes on attendees' badges as they entered the company's pop-up. -- Jeanine Poggi

BEST SESSION TITLE OF DAY THREE

"They're Going to Hate This & Think I'm Full of Shit"

Runner-up: "Covering POTUS: A Conversation With the Failing NYT"

SESSION TITLE MOST LIKE A BUZZFEED LISTICLE

"17 Ways Breakfast Is Transforming America"

NO SQUATTING IN BALLROOM ABCD

The Austin Convention Center changed its rules since last year's SXSW to make it harder for people to camp out all day in the venues big enough to host the most popular speakers. An emphatic volunteer explained the new system. "You are part of the mir-a-cle! You made it!" she told everyone who was getting in. But even miracles aren't just unregulated.

"First rule!" she said. "There is no in and out under any circumstances. So anybody, if you're with your best friend, if you have to use the restroom, guess what, best friend, you've got to use the restroom too! 'Cause if I can't stay, you can't stay."

Later on Sunday, The room, capacity 2,100, would later on Sunday host the "Game of Thrones" showrunners. -- Nat

STILL VRy SKEPTICAL

I tried more VR again today, this time Google's Daydream. While the headset was lighter than the Oculus Rift and it didn't make me sick, the content wasn't anything special. I thought coming to SXSW would convince me that VR will not go the way of 3D, but so far I'm still highly skeptical. -- Jeanine

GIRL POWER

It was a great feeling walking into Create & Cultivate's pop-up event and seeing such a large group of women share ideas, inspire one another and discuss how to be leaders in today's world. Some marketing advice from Sophie Kelly, senior VP-North American whiskeys portfolio, Diageo North America: "Think about brands like people, everyone has a story." -- Jeanine