"Don't overpack or overdress. This is the tech industry and you're in Austin. The festival is about what you can do, not what you wear. But at the same time, don't sell yourself short by underdressing. Personal style and swagger is what makes you authentic and memorable."

-- Sophie Kleber, executive director-product and innovation, Huge

"You don't need the big program book they give you on a daily basis -- all this information is available via the app and there are information kiosks everywhere."

-- Dionne Estabrook, customer experience director, McGarrah Jessee in Austin

"Personal Wi-Fi devices are nice if you can afford them, as there typically isn't good free Wi-Fi -- good being the key word."

-- Erin "Aureylian" Wayne, lead community manager for Twitch

"Don't bring everything you own to the sessions. It's crowded. I took notes on my phone last year and left my laptop at the office."

-- Allie Robino, social media director, McGarrah Jessee

"Unless your room is very central downtown and you can drop off bags or swag while you're in transit, don't carry around your laptop, and try to avoid souvenirs from events unless it's your last event of the night. Find an umbrella that's compact enough that you can fit in your pocket or purse. Pack at least one spare phone battery that you keep on you at all times. Don't even bother with anything under 10,000mAh. What, do you only use your phone to play 'Snake'? No, you need at least 20,000mAh if you want to do this right. Consider the Anker PowerCore 20100, my personal favorite."